UPDATE: Large police presence in Dayton believed to be tied to Kettering gun store theft

DAYTON — UPDATE:

Police said a large law enforcement response in a Dayton neighborhood is possibly tied to dozens of guns stolen in Kettering.

News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke with police on the scene. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman with Dayton Police Department said officers were called to the home in the 500 block of Hollencamp Avenue early this morning after a reported shooting where no one was hurt.

Officers came back to the home this afternoon after a report of handguns and rifles inside the home possibly linked to a gun store theft in Kettering.

Inside, officers found two guns that could have been stolen from the gun store.

Two people were detained.

Our News Center 7 crew saw them be released back to their home.

Coleman said Kettering police will be taking over part of the investigation.

We will continue to update this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police presence has been reported in a Dayton neighborhood Friday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before noon, Dayton police were called to the 500 block of Hollencamp Drive for a weapons complaint, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Photos from the scene show several Dayton police cruisers on the scene.

Officers from the Kettering Police Department were also spotted on the scene.

A News Center 7 crew is on the scene, and we will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group