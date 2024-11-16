Do you recognize them? Police looking to ID suspects in Home Depot theft

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police are asking for help identifying two men believed to be involved with a recent theft.

The theft happened on Nov. 3 at Home Depot.

Police shared photos of two men on social media and asked for help identifying them.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the theft investigation is asked to contact Detective Ryan Stein at (937) 426-1225 ext. 248 or steinr@beavercreekohio.gov.

