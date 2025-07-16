16 facing charges for $2.6M money order scam at Walmart stores in Ohio

OHIO — 16 people are facing charges for a $2.6 million money order scam at several Walmart stores across Ohio, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

The individuals were recently indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on several charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The scam took place from December 2019 to January 2024 at over 100 Walmart stores in more than 60 counties in Ohio.

Those involved are accused of purchasing money orders for $1,000 to $5,000 at Walmart, depositing the funds remotely, and then later returning the money orders to Walmart for a refund, according to O’Malley.

The U.S. Secret Service’s Money Laundering Task Force conducted the investigation.

“This investigation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to working with local partners to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes, bring offenders to justice, and stand up for the victims—businesses and communities alike—who bear the cost of these crimes. Protecting victims and preserving the stability of our economy remain at the heart of our mission,” U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Blaine Forschen said.

O’Malley reported that the following people were indicted on July 15:

Tyrrell Allgood, 36, Lorain, OH

Tony Blakey, 37, Cleveland, OH

Leontae Jones, 34, Beachwood, OH

Keiyanna Nettles, 25, Euclid, OH

Ashley Tyler, 35, Twinsburg, OH

Keith Nash, 35, Lorain, OH

Dorian Thomas, 36, Lorain, OH

Wade Yarber, 32, Oberlin, OH

Kyron Mclemore Jr., 26, Elyria, OH

Ricky Johnson, 31, Cleveland, OH

Joshua Coleman, 32, Cleveland Heights, OH

Kaesean Yancy, 35, Las Vegas, NV

Dashaun Horton, 30, Oberlin, OH

Noland Isom, 30, Oberlin, OH

Jehaun White, 32, Oberlin, OH

Luis Nieves, 31, Elyria, OH

All 16 individuals were charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, aggravated theft of $1,500,000 or more, telecommunications fraud, receiving stolen property, money laundering, aggravated theft, and grand theft.

Nash, Jones, and Thomas were arrested by the task force on Wednesday.

