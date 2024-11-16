Former Dayton Children’s CEO dies at 76

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s has announced its third president and CEO has died.

David Kinsaul, 76, left the Children’s Health System in Birmingham, Alabama in April 2003 where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for 14 years, according to a social media post.

During his nine-year tenure, Dayton Children’s completed major facilities projects including the Outpatient Center, the Wallace Critical Care Complex, and the Soin Pediatric Trauma and Emergency Center.

Dayton Children’s also embarked on the largest IT project in its history, a $25 million installation of the EPIC clinical information system.

“We will miss David and all that he gave to the hospital and his community. Our thoughts are with his family during this time,” Dayton Children’s said.

Instead of flowers, the family has requested donations in David’s memory be sent to Dayton Children’s.

