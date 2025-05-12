People’s identities for sale; prices start at just $1

DAYTON — People’s identities are up for sale.
In some cases, prices start at just $1.
We look at how this is happening and what you can do to protect yourself
The prices start at $1 on online marketplaces to buy a Social Security number and more.
Justin Gray, from our sister station WSB TV in Atlanta, reports he has even seen a spreadsheet of identities offered for free to a company for not paying a ransom in a data breach.
“You don’t have to be very skilled. You just need to know where to look,” said Professor David Maimon.
