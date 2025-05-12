Superload weighing almost 370K pounds could cause problems for Greene County drivers

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers will see a superload moving through the area today.

Piqua Steel Company will move an electric transformer from the Fairborn Railroad site on E. Xenia Drive to the AES substation site on Dayton Xenia Road, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office and City of Fairborn.

The transformer weighs 369,400 pounds.

It is expected to start its route at 9 a.m. and take four to eight hours to reach its destination.

Law enforcement will escort the transformer along this route:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on State Route 444 south to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to substation

