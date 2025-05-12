Otter gives birth to tiny pups ‘earlier than expected’ at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has announced several new members to its family.

The zoo said Friday that one of its otters, Munti, gave birth to a litter of pups, according to a social media post.

The birth came “earlier than expected.”

“Munti is a first-time mom, and with that comes some risk,” the zoo said on its Facebook page. “We are currently in a critical three-day window for the pups, but hearing hearty squeaks that sound healthy is a great sign.”

The zoo has not confirmed the number of pups.

They added that Munti, the pups, and father, Flounder, are tucked in their nest out of view.

The zoo said that the parents will stay off the habitat for around eight weeks as they bond and care for their pups behind the scenes.

