‘Just breaks my heart;’ Neighbors heartbroken after woman dies in Greene Co. house fire

BELLBROOK — Neighbors are in mourning after a woman died in a house fire in Greene County on Sunday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, firefighters responded around 4:14 a.m. to the 80 block of Brookwood Drive on a reported house fire.

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>>RELATED: 62-year old woman dead, man critical after fire in Greene County

Neighbors told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they woke up and saw a bright light through their windows. They called 911.

“Just broke my heart, because somebody died, that somebody lost their life, and she wasn’t that old,” said Diane Scheffer.

She told Patterson that she lives near the neighborhood but heard all the sirens.

“It’s just sad because we don’t know how the fire started. All we know is they’ve been down there all day,” said Scheffer.

Patterson said that many neighbors did not want to appear on camera out of respect for the family. They told him that they are raising money and helping the family in any way they can.

“It’s got to be devastating for that family, and it just breaks my heart, because I don’t want to see them suffer,” said Scheffer.

Bellbrook Anthony Bizzaro spoke with our news crew on Sunday.

“We were able to do a quick knockdown. However, they had some difficulties getting inside due to the extent of the fire and the amount of fire,” he said.

Bizzaro added that a second home was also damaged.

“One of the occupants, unfortunately, deceased. The other two occupants were able to get out of the house. Both were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries,” he said.

Bizzaro had one final message.

“Smoke detectors are extremely important and could potentially have made a difference in this case,” he said.

Fire officials identified the woman as Leslie Wheeler, 62.

A man is also in critical condition, Bellbrook Fire Chief Anthony Bizzarro confirmed to News Center 7.

The couple’s adult daughter was also injured. She was treated and released from the hospital.

An officer was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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