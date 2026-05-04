Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday night.

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The shooting was reported around 10:01 p.m. on Kammer and Shoop Avenues, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

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