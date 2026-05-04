Mother accused of setting fire to apartment with children inside

COLUMBUS — An Ohio mother was arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment with her children inside.

30-year-old Hawa Hassan was charged with aggravated arson in connection with an apartment fire on Friday, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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The Columbus Division of Fire was called to a multiunit apartment building in the 37oo block of Eakin Road for a reported structure fire.

During an investigation, it was determined that the fire was started in a bedroom and that it was intentionally set, according to an affidavit.

A Columbus police officer detained a suspect, identified as Hassan.

A witness reported hearing alarms sounding and heard Hassan stating that she had set the apartment fire, according to court records.

Hassan later admitted to setting the fire.

Multiple occupants were in the building, including children, during the time of the fire, creating a substantial risk of serious harm from smoke, heat, and fire conditions.

Another witness reported encountering four children who stated their mother had started the fire with a lighter and had threatened to kill them.

During the investigation, the children were identified as Hassan’s.

Hassan is in custody at the Franklin County Jail. She is expected to appear in court on Monday.

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