New Dayton Dragons mascot introduced ‘to ignite some serious fun’

DAYTON — Are you going to Day Air Ballpark to see the Dayton Dragons?

If yes, you will see the team’s new mascot.

Blaze, the fluffy orange figure, recently appeared at Day Air Ballpark with Heater.

The team announced Blaze in a video on social media.

“He’s here to ignite some serious fun! It’s Blaze!” the video said.

The Dragons also posted photos of Blaze on their Facebook page.

Blaze joins Heater and Gem to celebrate the team’s 25th season. Other mascots include Wink and Roof Man.

Dayton’s next homestand will be May 27-June 1.

