Officers respond after nearly 10 train cars derail in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Officers and firefighters responded after nearly 10 train cars derailed in Ohio Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati Police said between eight to nine cars derailed near West 6th and Evans Streets around 9 p.m., according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

The train does not appear to be carrying hazardous materials, police told Cincinnati media outlets.

6th Street Viaduct will be closed due to the derailment.

No injuries are reported.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



