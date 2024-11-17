Man dead, another arrested after Darke County stabbing

GREENVILLE — A man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Darke County Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, Greenville Police officers were dispatched at 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Walnut Street on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene they began rendering aid to Kyle Brown, 35, who had been stabbed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died, police said in a media release Sunday.

Police located Matthew McKnight, 48, near the scene and arrested him.

Further information about what led up to the stabbing or the initial charges McKnight faces was not included in the media release.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



