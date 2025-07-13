Person of interest in custody connected to found body of dead child, police say

DAYTON — Dayton Police said they have a person in custody connected to the found body of a dead child.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with the boy’s family. Hear their reactions tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The department has not formally identified that individual.

However, Hershall Creachbaum’s family, as well as three law enforcement sources, have confirmed to News Center 7 that Michael Deshaun Kendrick is the person of interest whom police arrested.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton Police said they found a deceased juvenile on Saturday. They believed it to be the body of a missing 8-year-old boy, Hershall Creachbaum. Officers have not shared information on where the body was found. Formal identification is pending through the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

News Center 7 checked Montgomery County Jail records that show Kendrick was arrested by Dayton Police Saturday night at Dayton Police headquarters and is currently being held on suspicion of Murder, Felonious Assault, Child Endangering, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Justice, and Abuse of a Corpse Charges.

Creachbaum’s family told News Center 7 that Kendrick is dating the boy’s mother.

We will update this developing story.

Michael Deshaun Kendrick Photo from: Montgomery County Jail

