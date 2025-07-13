2 Dayton women among 9 Medicaid providers accused of stealing combined $1.2 million

DAYTON — Two Dayton women were among 9 medicaid providers who are accused of stealing a combined $1.2 million from the government health-care program.

Eight home-health aides and on mental-health specialist are facing various felony charges for Medicaid fraud and theft for allegedly billing Medicaid for services that they did not provide, according to a press release.

“Medicaid fraud is both a crime and a moral offense,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “It steals from the vulnerable and undermines our values as a society.”

Among the people who were indicted, two women from Dayton, working for separate home-health aide companies, billed for services while their patients were hospitalized.

49-year-old Erica Buford of Dayton admitted to submitting fraudulent claims for in-home services when a recipient was hospitalized while employed by Assess Homecare Solutions.

The fraudulent claims led to a $1,888 loss for Medicaid, according to the release.

While employed at Amazing Grace Home Care, 45-year-old Kenya Nevins of Dayton allegedly billed for services on 21 days when the recipient was hospitalized.

Nevins told investigators that she knew she could not bill for the services when the recipient was hospitalized, according to the release.

This led to a $1,835 loss for Medicaid.

These cases, along with the other six defendants, were investigated by the Medicaid Fraud Unit, and the indictments were filed in the Franklin County Common Pleas Courts.

