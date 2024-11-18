Homemade bomb found after man tells wife he wants to blow something up, deputies say

MIAMI COUNTY — A call that started as a domestic dispute ended with the discovery of something unusual.

Miami County deputies were called to a home in the 7600 block of US Route 40 Sunday evening for reports of a fight between a husband and wife, according to an incident report.

While deputies were interviewing the wife she told them that she remembered seeing something in their garage that made her “uneasy.”

She told deputies that there was a bomb in the garage that her husband had made himself, according to an incident report narrative.

She said that she had found out about it when an ex of her husband filed for a restraining order and he became angry and made a comment about “blowing some (expletive) up” and referenced the alleged homemade explosive device.

She took deputies to the garage where she pointed to a small black gym bag that was unzipped.

Since it was unzipped deputies could look inside and partially see a large plastic jug with a green lid that was wrapped in electrical tape.

At this point, the Dayton bomb squad was called to investigate the device.

After using an x-ray machine, bomb squad members were able to determine it was a “professional grade firework taped to a gallon of (tikki) torch oil”, the report states.

The device was destroyed.

Cole Dyson was booked into Montgomery County Jail on domestic violence charges.

His wife was ordered to appear in court on domestic violence charges as well but was not booked into jail.

The report states the investigation into the device is continuing.

