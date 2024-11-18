35-year-old man stabbed, killed with ‘Samurai sword’ after asking man for cigarette

GREENVILLE, Darke County — Neighbors say a man was stabbed and killed with a “Samurai sword” after asking another man for a cigarette at a Darke County apartment complex over the weekend.

Kyle Brown, 35, was stabbed outside an apartment in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Greenville around 10 p.m.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Greenville police arrested Matthew McKnight, 48, in connection to the stabbing.

Neighbors described this incident as a nightmare, because of a simple request for a cigarette.

“I didn’t have any, so he went next door and that guy just took some kind of Samurai sword and stabbed him,” Greenville resident Sheila Horne said.

