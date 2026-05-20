2 arrested after firing shots into Sidney house

Two people were taken into custody after firing shots into someone’s home on Tuesday, narrowly missing someone.

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The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office took a report of shots being fired into an occupied home on Fair Road around 10:21 p.m. on Tuesday.

About 10 minutes later, deputies took a report of a hit-skip accident involving a mailbox on Kuther Road.

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Due to the two calls being so close together in both time and distance, investigators believed they were related, according to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye.

The property owner on Kuther Road gave deputies a description of the vehicle involved in the crash, as well as its occupants and the direction they took off in. This helped deputies identify the potential suspects.

While waiting for a search warrant for a home on S. Highland Avenue in Sidney, deputies conducted surveillance and saw a man leave the location. He was later stopped and taken into custody.

A second person was identified as a possible suspect and was also found and taken in for questioning.

During the investigation, it was learned that as James C. Parker, 32, and James P. Richards, 29, both of Sidney, were driving while drinking and had two handguns, according to Frye.

Investigators later determined that the men randomly fired shots while driving.

One of the bullets entered the home on Fair Road, passing through a bay window and landing behind a couch. Frye added that the bullet narrowly missed hitting someone inside the home.

Both men were arrested and charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Parker was also charged with having weapons while under disability and driving under suspension.

They remain booked in the Shelby County Jail.

2 arrested for firing shots into Sidney home James Parker (left) and James Richards (right)

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