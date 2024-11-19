2 dead after Ohio house explosion

CLERMONT COUNTY — Two people are dead after a house explosion in Clermont County Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dispatchers told WPCO that fire crews were called to Vic Joy Drive in Bethel at around 9:30 a.m.

The home was severely damaged and still actively burning when WCPO crews arrived.

TRENDING STORIES:

The coroner’s office is also at the scene.

Officials have not said what led up to the fire, or whether anyone else was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



