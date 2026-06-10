Dangerous heat; isolated strong storms with heavy rain possible this week

MIAMI VALLEY — It will be warm and muggy over the next several days.

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We saw showers and thunderstorms overnight. Skies will continue to clear early Wednesday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

Skies will be partly cloudy today. There will be another chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds. Heavy rain will be our biggest threat with the potential for isolated flooding.

Highs will be in the upper 80s, but humidity levels will be very high. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits.

It will be hot and humid on Thursday with highs near 90. The heat indices will be near 100.

A cold front moves through Friday morning with showers possible. Drier air will arrive throughout the day. It will not be as hot this weekend.

Saturday will be our nicest day of the week with dry skies and highs in the low 80s.

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