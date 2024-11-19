3 teens facing murder charges after accomplice is killed during attempted burglary

DAYTON — Three teenagers are now facing murder charges after an attempted burglary turned deadly last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is diving into the new information and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 10, Dayton Police were called out to the 3300 block of W. Second Street on reports of a shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said a group of four people, one adult and three teens, went up to the house with guns out and disabled cameras at the home before trying to kick in the door. At that time, the occupant of the home fired multiple shots through a closed door and hit the adult assailant.

The adult, identified as 23-year-old Aaron Washington, died from his injuries on Nov. 13. Washington was the brother of one of the teens.

The three other assailants, Ezekial Dennis, 17, Daina Gray, 16, and Lamar Russel, 17, were all taken into custody a short time after Washington was shot.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘One teenager had a gun;’ Woman sees multiple people shooting at neighbor’s home

On Tuesday, all three teens were charged with murder, attempted aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence in juvenile court. Russel was also charged with shooting into a habitation.

Heck explained that under Ohio law, the living defendants are responsible for any death that occurs during the commission of a crime even if the deceased is one of the accomplices.

A motion has also been filed to transfer all three teens’ cases to adult court. Heck said their transfer is mandatory.

Heck told reporters on Tuesday that teens are not going to be allowed to commit violent crimes in the community.

“If they’re going to commit adult, serious, heinous, violent crimes as these four did, then they’re going to be held responsible and held to serve adult punishment,” Heck said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



