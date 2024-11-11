‘One teenager had a gun;’ Woman sees multiple people shooting at neighbor’s home

DAYTON — A woman called 911 after seeing multiple people shooting at a neighbor’s home in Dayton Sunday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, medics transported a person to the hospital after a shooting at the 3300 block of West Second Street at around 11:30 a.m.

Officers responded to initial reports of a man shot in the alley.

“I think there was like three of them,” she told Patterson. “But I (saw) the one teenager had a gun in his hand and pointed at her door.

