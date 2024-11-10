Several area schools advance to OHSAA football regional semifinals

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools advanced to the next round of the high school football playoffs.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the regional semifinal playoff pairings and neutral sites for the third round of the playoffs.

The games will be played this Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Two schools advanced to the Division I Region 2 semifinals.

No. 8 Wayne will play No. 5 Hillard Davidson at Miami Trace High School in Washington Court House.

Three schools are in the Division III Region 12 semifinals. Both games will be in Miami County.

No. 8 St. Mary’s Memorial High School and No. 4 London play at Piqua High School in Piqua.

In the Division IV Region 16 semifinals:

No. 10 Alter plays No. 6 Taylor High School at Fairfield High School.

Four area schools will play in the Division V Region 20 semifinals.

No. 1 Greeneview battles No. 5 Indian Lake at Fairborn High School in Fairborn.

The Division VI Region 24 semifinals are set.

No. 1 Coldwater plays No. 5 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place at Trotwood Madison High School in Trotwood.

Four schools are in the Division VII Region 28 semifinals.

No. 1 Marion Local plays No. 4 Ansonia in Lima.

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Monday. Visit this website for more information.

