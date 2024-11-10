Police investigating after shots fired in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are working to learn what led to shots being fired in Dayton Sunday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 3300 block of West Second Street for reports of a man shot in the alley, according to initial reports.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call came in as “shots fired” and crews are continuing to investigate.

Video from the scene shows several cruisers on scene and crime scene tape around the block.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and will update this story as we learn more details.

