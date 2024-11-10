Couple renews vows at Frisch’s parking lot in Kettering

KETTERING — With several Frisch’s Big Boys starting to close across the area, one couple decided to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

As reported Saturday on News Center 7 at 11:00, David and Ruby Crews planned this day for over a year but had to move up the date from their actual anniversary.

That’s because they heard the Kettering Frisch’s could be closing soon.

“(It) hurts me. It hurts me so much,” said David.

As previously reported by News Center 7, four additional Hamilton County Frisch’s restaurants must close at eviction hearings.

Last week, six other locations across the area closed, including one in Troy.

Frisch’s is also being sued by FC-Cincinnati. They said the restaurant owes more than $150,000 connected to an unpaid sponsorship.

David told News Center7′s Malik Patterson that he remembers their first date like it was yesterday.

“I forgot my billfold, she said, that’s all right, I’ll pay for it. So, she paid for the first date. So, after that, I’ve been paying from then on,” David said.

Three weeks later, David popped the question to Ruby.

Since then, time has been flying by, spending some of it at Frisch’s where it all started.

“He didn’t really get have time to get used to me and stuff, you know, in three weeks. But it’s been a good 50 years. I can say we’ve been blessed,” said Ruby.

With family and friends around on Saturday, they got to renew their vows for the first time.

“Keep her sickness and health, forsaking all of them, keep thee only unto her, so long as you folks are there?”

“I sure do.”

Patterson also spoke to family members on Saturday.

“A great example of what it takes to last for 50 years. Kind of watched them, you know, throughout my life, and how they handled situations.”

