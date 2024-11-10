Jackknifed semi results in highway being shut down for hours; hazmat called

DAYTON — Parts of I-75 were shut down for hours Sunday morning after a semi jackknifed.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound near State Route 4, prompting all northbound lanes to be closed.

Video from Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows Dayton fire and hazmat crews on the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicates hazmat was called after it appeared some of the semi’s diesel fuel had leaked.

The roadway reopened around 11:30 a.m.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and if there are any environmental concerns associated with the reported diesel leak.

