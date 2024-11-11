Man hit, killed after standing outside disabled car on I-75

CINCINNATI — A 47-year-old man standing outside a broken-down car on Interstate 75 died after being hit by another vehicle on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers and medics responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a crash on I-75 North near Mitchell Avenue, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
- Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after Clark County shooting
- Jackknifed semi results in highway being shut down for hours; hazmat called
When police arrived, they found a disabled Chevrolet Malibu on the right berm and two people were examining the vehicle.
A 30-year-old man driving a Honda Accord lost control, drove off the side of the road, and hit both the Chevy Malibu and the 47-year-old man near it, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
Medics transported the 47-year-old man to University Hospital Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]