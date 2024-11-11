Man hit, killed after standing outside disabled car on I-75

CINCINNATI — A 47-year-old man standing outside a broken-down car on Interstate 75 died after being hit by another vehicle on Sunday.

Officers and medics responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a crash on I-75 North near Mitchell Avenue, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

When police arrived, they found a disabled Chevrolet Malibu on the right berm and two people were examining the vehicle.

A 30-year-old man driving a Honda Accord lost control, drove off the side of the road, and hit both the Chevy Malibu and the 47-year-old man near it, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Medics transported the 47-year-old man to University Hospital Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

