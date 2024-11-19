Coroner IDs off-duty security guard killed in shooting outside bar; suspect in custody

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a Harrison Township bar early Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 1:04 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Old Barn Road, near the Palms Lounge and Grill, in Harrison Township on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, crews found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified that man as 30-year-old Jordan Ashe.

Dayton police said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that Ashe was a security guard at the bar but was off the night of the shooting.

Police believe before the shooting that the suspect was asked to leave the bar by security and Ashe was assisting with this.

While police were investigating the shooting, a car crashed a short distance from the scene at Shiloh Springs Road and North Main Street.

The vehicle and driver description from witnesses matched the description of the suspect from the shooting.

Police were able to identify him and detectives went to the suspect’s house.

While there, the suspect arrived muddy and with injuries consistent with having been in a crash. He was then taken into custody.

Police did not identify the suspect besides being a 40-year-old man.

