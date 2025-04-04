Barn sustains heavy damage from fire in Northern Miami Valley

NEW WESTON — A local barn sustained damage from a fire late Thursday night.
Firefighters responded to the 13000 block of Light Road on reports of a fire at a turkey barn at the Darke and Mercer County line.
Photos and video show the barn sustained heavy damage
A Southwest Mercer firefighter told News Center 7 at the scene that a mechanical issue sparked the fire.
Firefighters contained the flames to the barn.
We will update this story.
