Rain totals: How much did your community get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain has fallen across the Miami Valley since Sunday, and we could see more this weekend.

The Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to monitor the latest timing for rain and thunder. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will provide the latest timing and track live on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.

According to our Storm Center 7 Meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in parts of our region from Sunday through early Friday.

Miamisburg- 4.31″

Waynesville- 4.09″

Beavercreek- 3.76″

Enon- 3.23″

Camden- 3.02″

Xenia- 2.90″

Dayton- 2.87″

Springfield- 2.76″

Urbana- 2.43″

Wapakoneta- 2.03″

Total Rainfall through early Friday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region through Sunday morning.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn says we could see more rain today and a few storms.

Rain chances will continue through the weekend.

The region may see between four to eight inches of total rainfall through Sunday, according to Dunn.

We will update this story.

