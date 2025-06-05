Can you help? Police looking for missing 24-year-old woman

SPRINGFIELD — Do you recognize this woman?
Springfield Police are looking for 24-year-old Hailey Travis, according to a social media post.
She was last seen in the area of Main and Florence Streets in the City of Springfield.
Travis is a white woman listed as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.
Springfield Police posted her photo on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information on Hailey Travis can call Springfield Police at (937) 324-7716.
