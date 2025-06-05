Bodies of 3 sisters found after visit with their father; New photos released as manhunt continues

WNATCHEE, Washington — As the search for Travis Decker, the Washington man wanted in connection with the killing of his three daughters near Leavenworth, enters day five, deputies have released new photos and a surveillance video in the hopes that someone might recognize him, our sister station, KIRO, reported.

The video shows Decker on Ring camera footage the day he picked up his three daughters, the last time they were seen alive.

On Wednesday, the McCall Police Department in Idaho investigated reports of a possible sighting of Decker.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it had received notifications that Decker may have been seen in the McCall area, but later told KIRO, “The information we got from McCall, Idaho was not our suspect, but we will continue to work with our neighboring agencies.”

Decker is the subject of a multi-state search following the discovery of his daughters’ bodies—Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia—after he failed to return them following a scheduled custody visit.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid spreading unverified information. Only first-person sightings — meaning someone who has personally seen Decker — should be reported to police.

“Dispatch should only be notified of first-person sightings, not rumors, texts, or online chatter,” the McCall Police Department said in a statement.

That tip is one of several the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says they’re getting from around the country.

In a press conference held Wednesday evening, Sheriff Morrison said they are doubling down on searches in the mountains west of Leavenworth today.

Decker reportedly has a military background and experience surviving for months in the outdoors.

KIRO spoke to Decker’s father on Wednesday, as well as the Army and the National Guard, about his extensive experience.

“We understand that at times, he would do cashing, so we understand that’s a possibility that he could have scoped out this area before, put some supplies out there, and has the ability and knowledge to survive for long periods of time,” said Sheriff Morrison.

Agencies across the U.S. have been assisting with the search.

“Thanks to our Marshall’s Office tracking down some good leads that we feel are giving us more of an insight into Travis’ mindset - where he may have gone to,” said Sheriff Morrison.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol continue to lead the investigation into the homicides.

