UPDATE: At least 1 hospitalized after shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — UPDATE @4:40 a.m.

Officers are investigating a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Dayton Police responded just before 3:30 a.m. to the DeSoto Bass apartment complex on DeBragg Place near W. Stewart Street on initial reports of a shooting.

Video and photos show that officers have taped off the area.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor told News Center 7 that medics transported one person from the scene to a local hospital.

He also said two other people arrived at Grandview Hospital with gunshot wounds, but they could not confirm if they were from this shooting.

Hershovitz says some CenterPoint Energy trucks are at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a gas line may have been hit.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were shot and their current condition.

We will update this developing story.

