Child flown to hospital after being hit by car in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — A child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Greene County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on the scene and will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.
Around 7 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the 4200 block of Hussey Road for a crash.
An OSP sergeant confirmed a child was hit by a car and flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Troopers said the driver was taken to their post for questioning.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group