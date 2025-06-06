Child flown to hospital after being hit by car in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — A child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Greene County.

Around 7 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the 4200 block of Hussey Road for a crash.

An OSP sergeant confirmed a child was hit by a car and flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Troopers said the driver was taken to their post for questioning.

We will continue to follow this story.

