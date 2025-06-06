Heroic local pharmacist saves 2 lives in one shift

DAYTON — A pharmacist at a Dayton Kroger Pharmacy saved two people in separate medical events while at work.

Megan Alt works as a pharmacist at a Kroger in the Dayton area.

Alt witnessed a customer in the drive-thru having a convulsion. She grabbed an EpiPen, ran out the fire exit, and administered the treatment before calling 911.

Later that day, Alt was told that someone had passed out in the restroom. Alt administered Narcan to the individual and called 911.

Alt is a graduate from Cedarville University School of Pharmacy, and grew up in Perrysburg.

