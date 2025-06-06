Apple to pay $95 million in Siri eavesdropping settlement; Here’s how to file your claim

Those who own Siri-enabled devices, including iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads, may be eligible to file a claim in Apple’s $95 million settlement over allegations that Siri has been eavesdropping on consumers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported by CBS News, California resident Fumiko Lopez filed a lawsuit in 2021 claiming that several types of Apple devices have been eavesdropping on Apple consumers.

The lawsuit claims that the private and confidential discussions Siri had allegedly listened to were being shared with third-party businesses that then targeted consumers with ads in Apple search and Safari, according to CBS News.

“Apple denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and denies that Apple did anything improper or unlawful,” the settlement website states.

Apple agreed to the settlement earlier this year, and now consumers can file claims to get a piece of the $95 million agreement.

TRENDING STORIES:

Consumers who owned Siri-enabled iPhones and other Apple devices between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, and “experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication,” are eligible to file a claim, according to the settlement website.

Consumers who owned iPhones, iPads, an iPod Touch, an iMac, a MacBook, an Apple Watch, an AppleTV, and/or a HomePod could all be eligible for payment.

The amount consumers could earn ultimately depends on how many people file claims, but CBS News reported there’s a cap of $20 per Siri-enabled device that a person owns.

Apple consumers can file a claim for as many as five Siri-enabled devices, for a maximum payout of $100, according to the settlement site.

To submit a claim, visit the settlement website here.

The settlement’s final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, at 9 a.m., but there could be an appeal that would delay the payout, as reported by CBS News.

The settlement payment will not come until later this year at the earliest. There is no confirmed date.

Settlement payments, if you receive them, will be sent via physical check, e-check, or direct deposit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group