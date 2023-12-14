Former Bengals star Adam ’Pacman’ Jones pleads guilty to charges from incident at Ohio airport

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals star Adam “Pacman” Jones has pleaded guilty to charges related to his arrest at a Cincinnati airport earlier this year.

Jones appeared in court Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

>> Grandmother accused of shooting infant granddaughter said ‘sorry not sorry,’ detective says

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail. There is a stipulation that would allow him to be conditionally discharged if he no longer engaged in any “unlawful conduct” at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) for two years.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the former cornerback was arrested at CVG in September for alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Jones was on a flight to head to Newark for Monday Night football when a charging port at his seat didn’t work, a flight attendant said.

>> Ohio’s minimum wage is going up in 2024; Here’s by how much

The flight attendant told police that he told Jones he would address the situation after the safety demonstration, but Jones unbuckled his seat belt while the plane was taxiing and yelled at him to fix the charging port, WCPO reported. He also claimed Jones smelled of alcohol and refused to follow instructions.

Jones rejected the claim that he was intoxicated on the flight.

A passenger who was on the same flight as Jones told WCPO that some passengers told police that Jones did nothing wrong.

© 2023 Cox Media Group