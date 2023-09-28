Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones can’t fly out of CVG after airport arrest, lawyer says

CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati Bengal is currently not allowed to fly out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) following an arrest there earlier this month, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati report.

Adam “Pacman” Jones, a former cornerback from the team, was arrested at CVG on Sept. 11 for alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct. He was quickly released on bond after being booked in the Boone County Jail.

>> Woman holding baby run over after argument in Dayton

Jones appeared in court Thursday for a pretrial conference, WCPO reported.

“At this point, (Jones) cannot go through CVG... It’s a huge hub for all of us in Cincinnati. The inability to travel to that airport is a really difficult situation,” Jones’ attorney Tim Schneider said. “That’s something that we intend to address with the court at our next hearing.”

The travel restrictions were part of Jones’ bond. Schneider said it’s making it hard for Jones to work.

After being released on bond following his arrest, Jones turned to social media to explain what happened.

>> Dayton NAACP reacts to city’s settlement man at center of controversial 2021 traffic stop

In a video, he said he bought two seats on the flight. He said he got into an argument over a faulty charger port.

During the argument, a flight attendant told Jones that if he wanted to change seats, he would have to go back to the gate.

“Since I wanted to go all the way back to the gate, because my plug didn’t work, I get arrested,” Jones said.

© 2023 Cox Media Group