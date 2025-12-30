Uber-like snow removal app launches in Miami Valley

DAYTON — An app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals launched in Dayton this week.
GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened removal professionals.
Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs.
Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work.
Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments, according to a media release.
More information can be found here.
