Uber-like snow removal app launches in Miami Valley

DAYTON — An app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals launched in Dayton this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened removal professionals.

Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. TRENDING STORIES:

Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work.

Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments, according to a media release.

More information can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group