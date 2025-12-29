Rare sighting of animal caught on Ohio trail cameras

SANDUSKY COUNTY — An elusive animal has made an appearance around the Buckeye state.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife said there have been sightings of American badgers on trail cameras in Ashland and Sandusky counties.

These creatures are nocturnal and known for their solitary habits, making sightings of them very rare in Ohio, according to wildlife officials.

To learn more about how to protect badgers’ habitat, visit here.

