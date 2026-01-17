3 people injured after crash involving semi near busy interstate

CLARK cOUNTY — Three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Clark County.
The call came out just after 4 a.m., according to a Springfield Ohio State Patrol dispatcher.
All lanes are closed on Interstate 70 east to State Route 4 north and Enon Road.
We will continue to follow this story.
