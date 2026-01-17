Homeowner charged with aggravated arson in connection to home fire, explosion in Piqua

PIQUA — A Piqua homeowner has been charged in connection with a home fire and explosion in November.

Brian Markin was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court documents filed on Jan. 7.

The charges stem from a house explosion and fire that occurred in the 1100 block of Covington Avenue on Nov. 18, 2025

The indictment alleges that on that day, Markin “did by means of fire or explosion knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to any person other than the offender,” and “did knowingly cause physical harm to any occupied structure.”

News Center 7 previously reported that Markin was pulled from the house by a Good Samaritan and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. His daughter later confirmed he had been released from the hospital and was recovering in a nursing home.

Both court documents and Miami County property records list Markin’s address as the house involved in the explosion on Covington Avenue.

Court records also show Markin pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday and was released on his own recognizance. He’s due back in court later this month.

News Center 7 has reached out to the State Fire Marshall and the Piqua Fire Department for an update on the investigation. We are still waiting to hear back.

We will continue to follow this story.

