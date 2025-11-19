Man in critical condition following home explosion in Piqua

PIQUA — A man remains in the hospital after his house caught fire and exploded in Piqua on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is working to learn more about the man’s injuries and the investigation into the explosion. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Brian Markin, who was identified by family members, is listed as being in critical condition, a spokesperson for Miami Valley Hospital confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Markin was transported from the scene with second-degree burns.

Several people called 911 to report the explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

“A house just exploded on Covington Avenue,” one woman told emergency dispatchers.

The calls brought firefighters and police to the intersection of Covington Avenue and McKinley Avenue.

Another caller told dispatchers that someone ran into the burning home.

“Yes, there is fire, but — oh my God, somebody just ran in there! I think he found somebody," the 911 caller said.

News Center 7 spoke to that Good Samaritan, Julio Deleom, who said he was at Sunset Meat Market across the street when the explosion happened.

“I ran in, yelled for help, and the guy was lying on the floor, so I picked him up and pulled him out,” Deleom said. “I kept asking, is there anybody else in the house? He said ‘No, it’s just me.’”

Deleom got Markin to the sidewalk, where he realized the victim sustained bad burns.

Deleom was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the explosions, but Piqua Fire Department Chief Lee Adams said natural gas was present within the debris.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group