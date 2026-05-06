Local deputy rescues snake from garage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local deputy is adding ‘snake wrangler’ to his resume.

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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that one of their deputies responded to a call about a snake in a resident’s garage.

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The Deputy, Deputy White, was able to safely remove the snake from the garage and return it to the wild.

The sheriff’s office said in their post that this proves that no two calls are ever the same.

“Thank you, Deputy White, for always stepping up—no matter the call," the sheriff’s office said in their post.

Deputy White also helped a Washington Township Firefighter rescue ducklings from a store drain last month.

The ducklings were reunited with their mom and continued on their way.

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