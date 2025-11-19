‘Always look out for each other;’ Neighbor runs into burning home, rescues man after explosion

PIQUA — A house fire and explosion shook a Miami County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the explosion happened in the 1100 block of Covington Avenue in Piqua around 3 p.m.

Family members identified the man inside as Brian Markin.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with second-degree burns, but is expected to survive.

Julio Deleom said he was going to the market with his family when he heard the explosion and saw fire.

Without hesitation, Deleom said he stopped traffic and ran down Covington Avenue to the house.

Neighbors captured a picture of Deleom pulling Markin out of the house.

“I ran in, yelled for help, and the guy was lying on the floor, so I picked him up and pulled him out,” Deleom said. “I kept asking, is there anybody else in the house? He said ‘No, it’s just me.’”

Deleom got Markin to the sidewalk, where he realized the victim sustained bad burns.

“His hands, his face, the back of his head. I guess he has more burns under his clothes,” Deleom said.

While they waited for medics, another apparent explosion happened.

Emma Wellman recorded the blast on her phone and shared the video with News Center 7.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the explosions, but Piqua Fire Department Chief Lee Adams said natural gas was present within the debris.

Deleom said he went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“I still feel the adrenaline rush; it’s not every day you run into a home that is engulfed in flames after an explosion,” Deleom said.

However, neighbors call Deleom a hero.

He said helping neighbors is what the Piqua community is all about.

“You need something? Somebody can help you out. We always look out for each other,” he said.

“I just hope, you know, for the family, he’s ok. A few family members, they reached out to me, so I just told me or told them to keep me updated,” Deleom added.

Adams said fire crews will be on scene all night and possibly tomorrow.

Markin’s daughter told News Center 7 that her dad said he was working on the home’s furnace when this happened.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of this fire.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

