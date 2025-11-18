Police looking for man accused of stealing over $1K worth of merchandise from Dick’s House of Sport

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Dick’s House of Sport.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 13, the man entered Dick’s House of Sport nd selected multiple items before exiting the store through the fire exit doors in the apparel section.

He passed all points of sale without attempting to pay. A total of 13 items, valued at $1,064.81, were stolen.

If you can identify the man or have any information about the theft, contact Officer Trammell at 937-426-1225 ext. 164 or by email at trammellm@beavercreekohio.gov.

