Man accused of trying to rob family members arrested after standoff in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob his family members over the weekend, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded to a home on East Center Street around 1 p.m. after a woman reported that a man kept showing up with flowers and handwritten notes.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Raijuan R. White, 20, of West Mansfield.

The woman told authorities that White had previously taken her car and dog, but decided not to pursue charges once they were returned.

White allegedly took her dog again and left the area before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

While deputies were responding, dispatch got a second 911 call from a house on South Main Street.

The caller said White allegedly tried to rob his brother and sister-in-law with a knife.

“A family member wrestled White to the ground before he slipped away, leaving behind a black backpack,” the sheriff’s office said.

Inside the bag, deputies reportedly found fake flowers, handwritten notes, an empty handgun magazine, and a knife.

The sheriff’s office said deputies then went to White’s home in the 200 block of E Center Street.

White briefly opened the back door, but reportedly shut it and refused to come outside. Deputies then saw him looking through the windows before going into another room.

The sheriff’s office established a perimeter and activated the Bellefontaine Police Department Special Response Team (SRT).

Authorities repeated verbal commands, but didn’t get a response, according to the sheriff’s office.

The SRT deployed “distraction devices” around the house, which eventually got White to surrender.

White was arrested and booked into the Logan County Jail for attempted aggravated robbery.

The sheriff’s office said investigators got a search warrant for the home and found the ski mask and camouflage pants White was reportedly wearing during the attempted robbery.

Records show that White is no longer in custody at the Logan County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group