3 dead, 2 hurt following Ohio house fire

REYNOLDSBURG — Three people are dead after a fire broke out at a home in central Ohio early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported at a home on Freedom Trail, near Reynoldsburg, around 2:15 a.m., according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Four adults and a child were inside the home when the fire broke out.

TRENDING STORIES:

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter told WBNS that a woman jumped out of the house, and the child was thrown out.

One of the victims was found dead inside the home. Two others died after being pulled from the house. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. WBNS said they were in critical condition.

The woman who jumped out of the house was also taken to a Columbus hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group