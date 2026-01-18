3 dead following house fire in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Three people were killed in a house fire in Ohio on Saturday night.

Firefighters responded around 7 p.m. to the 4000 block of Edgewood Avenue on reports of a house fire in Cincinnati, according to our news partner WCPO.

Photos show flames coming from the roof.

People were also trapped inside, according to fire officials.

Cincinnati Fire Assistant Chief Matthew Flager told WCPO that medics took a woman to the hospital, where she later died.

Three people in total died from the fire, Flager said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

