Former Browns head coach hired by Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA — A former Cleveland Browns head coach has a new job.

Kevin Stefanski was named the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

He was hired after meeting with Falcons leadership, according to a team spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Stefanski was relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 5.

It came after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals and finished with a 5-12 record.

Stefanski spent six seasons as the Browns’ head coach, leading the team to the playoffs twice.

They won a Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, marking their first playoff win in 26 years.

“Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture,” said Atlanta Falcons president of football operations, Matt Ryan.

Stefanski finished with a 45-56 record over six seasons.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise,” said Stefanski.

Before his time in Cleveland, Stefanski spent 14 years on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff.

Both the Falcons and Browns missed the NFL playoffs this season.

